Messi's Argentina To Play FIFA Friendly In Kerala This November

Putting speculations to rest, reigning world champions Argentina, likely to be led by Lionel Messi, have announced that they will play a FIFA friendly against an unnamed opponent in Kerala in November this year.

The match will take place between November 10 and 18, and it could happen in Kochi.

"'The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined)," the Argentine football association wrote on its official X handle.

"The second, FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," the statement read.

Kerala Sports Minister V Adburahiman too took to his social media account to announce the arrival of Argentina, a team that has a huge following in the state.

"World Champions Lionel Messi and his team will play in Kerala in November 2025," the minister informed.