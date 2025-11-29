Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?
BAN vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh aim to make a comeback in the series after going down heavily in the opening encounter versus Ireland.
BAN vs IRE, 2nd T20I: After pulling off an impressive win in the 1st game, Ireland will have the chance to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Saturday, Nov. 29. The Irishmen bounced back tremendously from their horrible pair of outings during the Test match leg and clinched their first victory of the tour in Chattogram on Thursday.
Batting first, the visitors posted a massive total of 181/4 in their 20 overs on a good surface at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. The opening pair of skipper Paul Stirling (21) and Tim Tector (32) laid the foundation for Ireland, before No.3 Harry Tector played a terrific knock of 69 not out off 45 deliveries to push his team past the 180-mark. Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman was the stand-out bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with figures of 0 for 23.
Later on, outstanding bursts from the trio of Matthew Humphreys (4/13), Barry McCarthy (3/23) and Mark Adair (2/20) pushed Bangladesh to a corner they never really recovered from. Youngster Towhid Hridoy's fighting 83* off 50 went in vain as the hosts finished with only 142/9 in their response.
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India Vs Pakistan On Feb 15 In Colombo — Check Full Fixtures
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The crucial second T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, Nov. 29. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. IST.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Rishad Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Saifuddin
Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details
The second T20I of the exciting Bangladesh-Ireland series will be streamed live in India on the Fancode app and website.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Live Telecast In India
No live television broadcast is available for the BAN vs IRE T20I series in India.