Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Play-Offs: Schedule, Teams, Match Timings And Live Streaming

After a magnificent league stage, spanning 28 exciting games with eight powerful sides showing their great skill and depth, the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League has reached its play-off round. Two intense clashes, featuring Quetta Qavarly, Aspin Stallions, Ajman Titans and UAE Bulls, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 29. Expect a fierce battle as four teams aim to go one step closer to the prized silverware.

Table-toppers Quetta Qavalry and Aspin Stallions will play Qualifier 1 for a direct qualification spot in the tournament final. Following this, Ajman Titans and UAE Bulls will contest the Eliminator, where the loser goes home and the winner advances to play Qualifier 2 against the team that went down in Qualifier 1 for a last chance to secure their place in the summit clash.

Both these exciting games, as well as the Qualifier 1 and the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 final on Nov. 30, will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.