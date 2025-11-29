Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Play-Offs: Schedule, Teams, Match Timings And Live Streaming
Abu Dhabi T10 League live streaming India: The top four performing sides of the competition will be in action in an exciting round of games during the play-offs stage.
After a magnificent league stage, spanning 28 exciting games with eight powerful sides showing their great skill and depth, the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League has reached its play-off round. Two intense clashes, featuring Quetta Qavarly, Aspin Stallions, Ajman Titans and UAE Bulls, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 29. Expect a fierce battle as four teams aim to go one step closer to the prized silverware.
Table-toppers Quetta Qavalry and Aspin Stallions will play Qualifier 1 for a direct qualification spot in the tournament final. Following this, Ajman Titans and UAE Bulls will contest the Eliminator, where the loser goes home and the winner advances to play Qualifier 2 against the team that went down in Qualifier 1 for a last chance to secure their place in the summit clash.
Both these exciting games, as well as the Qualifier 1 and the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 final on Nov. 30, will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Play-Offs: Schedule
Qualifier 1: Quetta Qavalry vs Aspin Stallions, November 29, 7:15 p.m. IST
Eliminator: Ajman Titans vs UAE Bulls, November 29, 9:30 p.m. IST
Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, November 30, 5:00 p.m. IST
Final: Qualifier 1 winner vs Qualifier 2 winner, November 30, 7:15 p.m. IST
Table topper Quetta Qavalry will face Aspin Stallions in the first qualfier. The previous outing between these two teams saw the former win the match by 8 runs.
Ajman Titans will face UAE Bulls in the eliminator. The previous outing between these two teams saw the latter win by 3 wickets.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Play-Offs: Where To Watch On TV
The play-offs round of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Play-Offs: How To Watch Online
The live streaming of the play-offs round of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be available on the Fancode app and website.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Play-Offs: Squads
Quetta Qavalry: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Ghaffar, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer
Ajman Titans: Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Lawrence, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan
Aspin Stallions: Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Zohair Iqbal, Sherfane Rutherford, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth
UAE Bulls: Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Salman Irshad, Muhammad Rohid, Blessing Muzarabani, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi