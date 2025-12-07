2025 Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Main Race Timings, How And Where To Watch The F1 Season Finale In India

The 2025 Formula 1 season wraps up today and will see either Norris or Piastri win their maiden F1 Driver's title or Verstappen clinch his fifth F1 Driver's Championship title at the Yas Marina circuit.

In a season filled with unexpected twists, these three drivers now lock the starting grid for the 2025 Abu Dhabi GP. Verstappen will start on pole after a stunning Q3 lap time of 1:22.207. Norris will start alongside his title rival after finishing second, 0.2 seconds behind the leader. Meanwhile, Piastri will line up on the second row along with Mercedes driver George Russell.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who came into this race with a gap of just 12 points, will now have to ensure that he stays close to his title rival and doesn't slide down the ranks during the initial few laps of the race. Red Bull star Max Verstappen has reignited his title hopes after his late-season surge brought him back into the fight, after the championship initially looked like a two-way battle between the two McLaren drivers.

Oscar Piastri, who remains 18 points behind Norris, now faces an even tougher task starting behind his title rivals. The Australian is still mathematically in the hunt and could play a key role in influencing the final order.

McLaren will hope for a 1-2 finish for their drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit, which would also ensure they finish top 2 in the F1 Drivers' Championship.