2025 Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Main Race Timings, How And Where To Watch The F1 Season Finale In India
Norris and Piastri could join the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg, and Max Verstappen, who sealed their maiden F1 world titles in Abu Dhabi, if they win the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 2025 Formula 1 season wraps up today and will see either Norris or Piastri win their maiden F1 Driver's title or Verstappen clinch his fifth F1 Driver's Championship title at the Yas Marina circuit.
In a season filled with unexpected twists, these three drivers now lock the starting grid for the 2025 Abu Dhabi GP. Verstappen will start on pole after a stunning Q3 lap time of 1:22.207. Norris will start alongside his title rival after finishing second, 0.2 seconds behind the leader. Meanwhile, Piastri will line up on the second row along with Mercedes driver George Russell.
McLaren’s Lando Norris, who came into this race with a gap of just 12 points, will now have to ensure that he stays close to his title rival and doesn't slide down the ranks during the initial few laps of the race. Red Bull star Max Verstappen has reignited his title hopes after his late-season surge brought him back into the fight, after the championship initially looked like a two-way battle between the two McLaren drivers.
Oscar Piastri, who remains 18 points behind Norris, now faces an even tougher task starting behind his title rivals. The Australian is still mathematically in the hunt and could play a key role in influencing the final order.
McLaren will hope for a 1-2 finish for their drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit, which would also ensure they finish top 2 in the F1 Drivers' Championship.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Starting Grid
1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
2 Lando Norris, McLaren
3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 George Russell, Mercedes
5 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7 Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber
8 Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
9 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing
11 Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
12 Carlos Sainz, Williams
13 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
14 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
15 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
17 Alexander Albon, Williams
18 Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber
19 Pierre Gasly, Alpine
20 Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Main Race Timings
The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. IST.
Fans across the globe can note down the time of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by accessing the global map below.
You don't want to miss the start of this one ð¤©— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2025
Set your alarms! â°#F1 #AbuDhabiGP @TAGHeuer pic.twitter.com/tvucXLxGCu
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India
Live streaming of the 2025 F1 season finale will be available on the FanCode app and website. You can watch Formula 1 in India on Tata Play, on Tata Play FanCode Sports (Channel 485).
Abu Dhabi GP Pole-Sitters
- 2025: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2024: Lando Norris (McLaren)
- 2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Abu Dhabi GP Past Winners
- 2024: Lando Norris (McLaren)
- 2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Abu Dhabi GP Statistics
Here are important statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
Lap distance: 5.281 km
Total distance: 58 laps, 306.183 km
2024 pole position: Lando Norris (Great Britain), McLaren, 1:22.595
2024 winner: Lando Norris (Great Britain) McLaren
Race fastest lap: 1:25.637 Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari, 2024
Most pole positions – Lewis Hamilton (5)
Most wins – Lewis Hamilton (5)