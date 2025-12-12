Webskitters Joins The Global Elite: Named Among Forbes DGEMS 2025 Select 200 Companies

Forbes DGEMS: Recognizing Global-Ready Indian Enterprises

Forbes is a global business media brand recognized for highlighting entrepreneurs, innovators, and influential communities worldwide. With a legacy since 1917, it delivers print and digital journalism on business, finance, technology, and leadership, reaching over 140 million people monthly.

The Forbes DGEMS Select 200 is an annual list created by Forbes India and D Globalist to honour 200 Indian companies demonstrating strong global potential. The program also connects them with global networks, investors, and growth-support resources.

So, DGEMS Select 200 2025 is a curated cohort of high-growth Indian companies considered “global-ready,” and the programme aims to help them scale beyond India by offering visibility, mentorship, and global market access.

The 2025 Summit will bring together distinguished global leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to celebrate excellence in business mobility and impact. When talking about Webskitters’ partners and future plans, the CEO of Webskitters, Atanu Sarkar, said, "This recognition is a testament to the trust our partners place in us and the relentless dedication of our team. As we take our next steps on the global stage, we carry forward our mission to uplift communities and businesses alike, making sure technology becomes a catalyst for opportunity and inclusive growth."

At Webskitters, innovation goes hand in hand with responsibility. Guided by its core values of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity, Webskitters envisions a future where technology bridges global gaps and transforms how businesses and communities thrive.

“Our vision has always been to make technology accessible and impactful for everyone,” added Atanu Sarkar. “We’re building both solutions and a future where digital progress leads to real-world growth and empowerment.”

The company’s work extends beyond delivering impactful solutions. It also focuses on creating meaningful business and social impact. Webskitters also participates in community development programs, which allow enterprises to scale while contributing to job creation and literacy.