ADVERTISEMENT
PVR-INOX - Stars Aligning For A Meaningful Re-Rating: ICICI Securities
The brokerage reiterates 'Buy' rating on the stock with an increased target price to Rs 2,250.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT