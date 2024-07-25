ADVERTISEMENT
Poly Medicure Q1 Results Review - On Path To Achieve Accelerated Growth: Systematix
The brokerage downgrades to 'Hold' considering the recent run up in stock price
25 Jul 2024, 04:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT