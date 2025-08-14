Vodafone Idea, IOC, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Vodafone is likely to post net loss of Rs 6,853.30 crore and revenue of Rs 11,152.50 crore for the quarter ended June.
Vodafone Idea Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., and Ashok Leyland Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.
Vodafone is likely to post a net loss of Rs 6,853.30 crore and revenue of Rs 11,152.50 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 4,655.30 crore, and margin is expected at 41.74%.
Ashok Leyland is likely to report a standalone net profit of Rs 598.00 crore and revenue of Rs 8,792.10 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 974.50 crore, and margin is expected at 11.08%.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday:
Indian Oil is likely to report a net profit of Rs 8,634.80 crore and total revenue of Rs 1.79 lakh crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 15,558.80 crore, and margin is expected at 8.67%.
Glenmark Pharma is likely to report a net profit of Rs 372.40 crore and total revenue of Rs 3,507.90 crore for the first quarter, as per the estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 654.90 crore, and margins are likely to be at 18.67%.
Other companies announcing their June quarter results on Thursday include TCI Express, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Inox Wind, Patanjali Foods, and more.