Q3 Results: Jio Financial, HDFC Bank, Polycab, RIL, Paytm, ICICI Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings This Week

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 began with IT majors - TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro reporting their quarterly earnings numbers last week starting from January 11.

The Nifty IT rose to its highest level since April 5, 2022, on Friday as all its constituents gained after brokerages turned positive on Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. following Q3 results.

This was followed by earnings announcements by other major companies like HDFC Life and DMart who announced their Q3 FY2024 earnings on January 12 and 13.

More than 190 companies will be announcing their quarterly results this week. Here is the list of companies along with the dates they are expected to announce their Q3 results.