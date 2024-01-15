Q3 Results: Jio Financial, HDFC Bank, Polycab, RIL, Paytm, ICICI Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings This Week
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 began with IT majors - TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro reporting their quarterly earnings numbers last week starting from January 11.
The Nifty IT rose to its highest level since April 5, 2022, on Friday as all its constituents gained after brokerages turned positive on Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. following Q3 results.
This was followed by earnings announcements by other major companies like HDFC Life and DMart who announced their Q3 FY2024 earnings on January 12 and 13.
More than 190 companies will be announcing their quarterly results this week. Here is the list of companies along with the dates they are expected to announce their Q3 results.
Q3 Results on January 15
Jio Financial Services, Suraj Estate Developers, Angel One, Avon Mercantile, Brightcom Group, Chandra Prabhu International, Choice International, Digicontent, Dhatre Udyog, Emerald Finance, Excel Realty N Infra, Fedbank Financial Services, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery, Infomedia Press, Jai Balaji Industries, Kesoram Industries, Metalyst Forgings, Nelco, Orosil Smiths India, PCBL, Revati Organics, Rich Universe Network, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Virtual Global Education will report their quarterly earnings on January 15.
Q3 Results on January 16
HDFC Bank, L&T Technology Services, Bank Of Maharashtra, C.E. Info Systems (Mapmyindia), Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti), National Standard (India), Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, Federal Bank, India Steel Works, Jindal Saw, BLB, Ceenik Exports (India), City Pulse Multiplex, Futuristic Securities, Gallantt Ispat, Goa Carbon, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Kiran Vyapar, Lotus Chocolate Co., Newgen Software Technologies, Next Mediaworks, Osiajee Texfab, Beeyu Overseas, Pasupati Fincap, RO Jewels, Sanathnagar Enterprises and Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments will report their quarterly earnings on January 16.
Q3 Results on January 17
LTIMindtree, Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, IIFL Finance, Happiest Minds Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Agri-Tech (India), Alok Industries, Atharv Enterprises, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Hindustan Media Ventures, JIK Industries, Moschip Technologies, Quest Capital Markets, Ramasigns Industries, Roselabs Finance, Savani Financials, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Speciality Restaurants, Steel Strips Wheels, Star Housing Finance and Techindia Nirman will report their quarterly earnings on January 17.
Q3 Results on January 18
Polycab India, IndusInd Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, Mastek, Metro Brands, Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy, Jindal Stainless, Tata Communications, Innova Captab, 360 One Wam, Accelya Solutions India, Aurum Proptech, Dhampur Bio Organics, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, DRC Systems India, Fervent Synergies, Finolex Industries, G.G.automotive Gears, G G Engineering, Home First Finance Company India, Ksolves India, Lynx Machinery & Commercials, Markobenz Ventures, Nath Bio-genes (India), Netlink Solutions (India), Poonawalla Fincorp, Quasar India, Rajnish Wellness, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shoppers Stop, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, South Indian Bank, Spenta International, Supreme Petrochem, Shreeji Translogistics, Suraj, Surana Solar, Tierra Agrotech, V.B.Desai Financial Services, Velan Hotels and Yogi will report their quarterly earnings on January 18.
Q3 Results on January 19
Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, Central Bank Of India, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Ultratech Cement, Tejas Networks, HT Media, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Hindustan Zinc, Atul, Avantel, Axita Cotton, Cesc, Colab Cloud Platforms, CreditAccess Grameen, Futuristic Solutions, Galactico Corporate Services, Gujarat Lease Financing, Hatsun Agro Product, Intense Technologies, Key Corp, Madhusudan Industries, Mayukh Dealtrade, Morarka Finance, Onward Technologies, Oxford Industries, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Prime Securities, Rahul Merchandising, Saptak Chem And Business, SecUR Credentials, SG Finserve, Sheetal Diamonds, Shree Digvijay Cement Co., Sigachi Industries, Supreme Industries, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Virinchi, Websol Energy System, Wendt (India, Svaraj Trading & Agencies and S.V. Trading & Agencies will report their quarterly earnings on January 19.
Q3 Results on January 20
ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank Of India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Jammu & Kashmir Bank, J.K.Cement, 3P Land Holdings, Aarti Surfactants, ABC Gas (International), Can Fin Homes, Gothi Plascon (India), High Energy Batteries (India), Kewal Kiran Clothing, LKP Securities, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Navkar Corporation, Persistent Systems, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Precision Containeurs, Rajratan Global Wire, Rossari Biotech, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, Sportking India, Supreme Infrastructure India, Suraj Products, Swastika Investmart, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Chem Tilak Ventures, Trishakti Industries, Vardhman Concrete and Waaree Renewable Technologies will report their quarterly earnings on January 20.
