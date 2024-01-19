UltraTech Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 67%, In Line With Estimates

The company had already posted their Q3 volumes, which witnessed a 6% YoY rise in sales volumes to 27.3 million tonne. Domestic grey cement sales rose 5% YoY.

The improvement in Ebitda margin was driven by operational efficiencies, coupled with lower fuel and raw material costs, according to the company's Q3 investor presentation.

The lower fuel costs also helped the company achieve a 34% YoY improvement in its operating Ebitda per million tonne to Rs 1,208 for India operations.