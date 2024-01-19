Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Margin Stays Flat

NDTV ProfitEarningsReliance Jio Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Margin Stays Flat
Net profit of India's largest telecom company rose 3% sequentially to Rs 5,208 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

19 Jan 2024, 04:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose aided by addition in net subscriber base.

Net profit of India's largest telecom company rose 3% sequentially to Rs 5,208 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Reliance Jio Q3 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 25,368 crore.

  • Ebitda rises 2.5% to Rs 13,277 crore.

  • Ebitda margin flat at 52.3%.

On Thursday, shares of its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd. closed 0.02% higher, as compared with a 0.75% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

