Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Margin Stays Flat

The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose aided by addition in net subscriber base.Net profit of India's largest telecom company rose 3% sequentially to Rs 5,208 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s third-quarter profit roseaided by addition in net subscriber base.
Net profit of India's largest telecom company rose 3% sequentially to Rs 5,208 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Reliance Jio Q3 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 25,368 crore.
Ebitda rises 2.5% to Rs 13,277 crore.
Ebitda margin flat at 52.3%.
On Thursday, shares of its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd. closed 0.02% higher, as compared with a 0.75% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.