Tata Communications Q3 Results: Net Profit Falls 79%, Misses Estimate

NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Communications Q3 Results: Net Profit Falls 79%, Misses Estimate
Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 5,633.3 crore, compared to Rs 5,701.97 forecast.

18 Jan 2024, 02:58 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Communications Ltd. building in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Tata Communications Ltd. building in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Tata Communications third quarter net profit fell missing analyst estimates.

The company's net profit fell 79.6% to Rs 45.1 crore, according to an exchange filing. This compares with analyst estimate of Rs 265.17 crore tracked by Bloomberg.

Tata Communications Q3 FY24 (QoQ)

  • Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 5,633.3 crore, compared to Rs 5,701.97 forecast.

  • Ebitda rose 11.7% to Rs 1,134.3 crore. This compares with estimate of Rs 1,029.67 crore.

  • Margin was at 20.13% Vs 20.84%.

