Tata Communications Q3 Results: Net Profit Falls 79%, Misses Estimate

Tata Communications third quarter net profit fell missing analyst estimates.The company's net profit fell 79.6% to Rs 45.1 crore, according to an exchange filing. This compares with analyst estimate of Rs 265.17 crore tracked by Bloomberg.Tata Communications Q3 FY24 (QoQ) Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 5,633.3 crore, compared to Rs 5,701.97 forecast.Ebitda rose 11.7% to Rs 1,134.3 crore. This compares with estimate of Rs 1,029.67 crore.Mar...