HUL Q3 Results: Profit Up 1%, Revenue Flat

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.

The consolidated net profit of India’s largest consumer goods maker increased 1% over the preceding year to Rs 2508 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,664.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HUL Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue came in flat at Rs 15,567 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,642.2 crore).

Operating profit fell 1% at Rs 3666 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,734.2 crore).

Margin at 23.5% versus 23.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.9%).

Shares of HUL closed 0.5% higher as compared with a 0.82% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 ahead of the earnings announcement.