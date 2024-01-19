Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Profit And Revenue Drop On Refinery Shutdown

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s net profit and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 declined, missing analysts' estimates.

The numbers were impacted by a major shutdown undertaken in the refineries division of the O2C business, the company said.

Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate fell 0.74% sequentially to Rs 17,265 crore for the October-December period, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 18,080 crore.

RIL Q3 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue from operations fell 2.98% to Rs 2.28 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.54 lakh crore).

Operating profit was down 0.77% to Rs 40,656 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40,413 crore).

Operating margin came in at 18.06% vs 17.66% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%).

The quarterly earnings were also impacted by increased cost of stock-in-trade, that rose by Rs 7,000 crore sequentially to Rs 57,898 crore. Increase in employee cost, finance cost, and depreciation also raised expenses.

Planned maintenance and inspection shutdown impacted yields and profitability, it said. O2C Ebitda would have been higher on a year-on-year basis and comparable on a quarter-on-quarter basis if all major units were available during the quarter, the company said.

However, on a year-on-year basis, RIL's revenue from operations rose 11.3%, Ebitda grew by 11.5% and net profit by 11.6%, on the back of strong performance from the Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. businesses.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said its telecom arm Jio has completed the fastest rollout of True 5G services in India. "The strong uptake of the JioBharat phone and JioAirFiber services has resulted in continued expansion of Jio’s subscriber base, contributing to the stellar growth numbers of the digital services business."

The retail segment has also delivered an impressive financial performance with its rapidly expanding physical as well as digital footprint, Ambani said.

The oil and gas segment posted its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda. "...KG D6 is now contributing 30% of India’s gas production, fueling its transition towards a greener and cleaner tomorrow," he said.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed 0.01% higher, as compared with a 0.70% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The results were declared after market hours.