Polycab Q3 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

Polycab India Ltd.'s third-quarter profit increased in line with analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 416.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 417.7 crore for the quarter.

The cables and wires maker posted year-on-year volume-led revenue growth of 18%. The market for electrical goods experienced a 15% decline as compared with the previous year, primarily due to larger sales volume in the prior year resulting from stock liquidation efforts.