ICICI Prudential Q3 Results: Profit Up 2%, New Business Margin Falls 11%

NDTV ProfitEarningsICICI Prudential Q3 Results: Profit Up 2%, New Business Margin Falls 11%
Net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 9,929 crore in the third quarter.

17 Jan 2024, 08:23 PM IST
NDTV Profit
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.'s third quarter profit increased 2% year-on-year, even as its value of new business declined 29%.

The private insurer's net profit stood at Rs 227 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Sequentially, the bottom line contracted 7%.

The firm's net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 9,929 crore.

ICICI Prudential Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Value of new business—the present value of the future profit associated with new business written during the period—fell 29% to Rs 436 crore.

  • VNB margin contracted to 22.86% from 33.92%.

  • Revenue was up 52% at Rs 26,648 crore.

Shares of ICICI Prudential closed 0.69% lower at Rs 515 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 2.23% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

