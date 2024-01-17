ICICI Prudential Q3 Results: Profit Up 2%, New Business Margin Falls 11%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.'s third quarter profit increased 2% year-on-year, even as its value of new business declined 29%.

The private insurer's net profit stood at Rs 227 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Sequentially, the bottom line contracted 7%.

The firm's net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 9,929 crore.