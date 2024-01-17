LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Up 1.24%

LTIMindtree Ltd.'s net profit stayed flat in the October-December quarter, even as the top line showed a marginal uptick.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm rose 1.24% over the previous three months to Rs 9,016.6 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 9,076.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

LTIMindtree Q3 FY24 Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.24% at Rs 9,016.6 crore vs Rs 8,905.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,076.7 crore).

EBIT down 2.62% at Rs 1,385.9 crore vs Rs 1,423.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,458.1 crore).

EBIT margin at 15.37% vs 15.98% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.9%).

Net profit up 0.6% at Rs 1,169.3 crore vs Rs 1,162.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,191.3 crore).

Shares of LTIMindtree closed 0.64% higher at Rs 6,274.45 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 2.23% lower on Wednesday. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.