Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.6% On Higher Other Income

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 16% from last year to Rs 6,554 crore in the quarter. Other income rose 17.8% year-on-year to Rs 2,297.02 crore.

Asset quality for the lender stayed flat with gross non-performing asset ratio rising 1 basis points sequentially to 1.73% as of Dec. 31. Net NPA ratio, improved by 3 bps quarter-on-quarter to 0.34%.

Net interest margin stayed flat at 5.22% quarter-on-quarter.

Provisions for the quarter rose three-fold from a year ago to Rs 579.14 crore. Here, the bank explained, that it provided Rs 190 crore against the alternative investment fund and Rs 65 crore against security receipts.

Credit cost for the bank stood at 40 bps annualised in the third quarter of FY24, down from 47 bps annualised in the quarter earlier.

The lender's advances increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 3,72,464 crore in the quarter ended December. The unsecured retail advances, including retail microfinance, as a percentage of net advances stood at 11.6%, compared to 9.3% in the year ago period.

The retail microfinance portfolio saw maximum growth of 59% year-on-year to Rs 8,510 crore. This was followed by growth of 52% to Rs 13,882 crore in credit cards. Personal, business and consumer durable loans grew 33% to Rs 19,310 crore.

Tractor finance grew 17% year-on-year to Rs 15,156 and 5% quarter-on-quarter. In the previous quarter, the bank cited some degree of caution in this portfolio but clarified that there was nothing alarming.

CASA ratio for the lender stood at 47.7% for the quarter.

The average current account deposits rose to Rs 1,23,227 crore, up 4% year-on-year. The average term deposit was up 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,16,344 crore.

The bank launched ActivMoney in Q1 FY24 and the TD sweep balance grew 13% QoQ to Rs 41,784 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank has also appointed Ashok Vaswani as the new managing director and chief executive officer with effect from Jan. 1, 2024.