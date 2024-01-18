NDTV ProfitEarningsIndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17% YoY
ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17% YoY

The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December quarter.

18 Jan 2024, 04:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vehicles pass by an IndusInd Bank branch at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Vehicles pass by an IndusInd Bank branch at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, in line with analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,277 crore for the quarter.

IndusInd Bank Q3 Highlights

  • Net interest income up 17.8% at Rs 5,295 crore (YoY).

  • Net profit up 17.2% at Rs 2,301 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,277 crore) (YoY).

  • Gross NPA: 1.92% vs 1.93% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA: 0.57% vs 0.57% (QoQ).

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT