IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17% YoY

IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, in line with analysts' estimates.The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,277 crore for the quarter.IndusInd Bank Q3 HighlightsNet interest income up 17.8% at Rs 5,295 crore (YoY).Net profit up 17.2% at Rs 2,301 crore (Bloomb...