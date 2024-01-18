ADVERTISEMENT
IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17% YoY
The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December quarter.
IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, in line with analysts' estimates.
The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,277 crore for the quarter.
IndusInd Bank Q3 Highlights
Net interest income up 17.8% at Rs 5,295 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 17.2% at Rs 2,301 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,277 crore) (YoY).
Gross NPA: 1.92% vs 1.93% (QoQ).
Net NPA: 0.57% vs 0.57% (QoQ).
