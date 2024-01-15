Jio Financial Q3 Results: Profit Falls 20.6% As Other Operating Expenses Rise

Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s profit declined in the third quarter.

The company's standalone bottom-line fell 20.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 70.48 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The decline in profit was largely due to higher other operating expenses, which rose 69.2% sequentially to Rs 22 crore. The staff expenses increased 16.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 56% to Rs 293.8 crore quarter-on-quarter, from Rs 668.1 crore.

This fall was on account of no dividend income in the quarter ended December.

In Q2, the lender's consolidated net profit rose, supported by Rs 216.85 crore worth of dividend income. In addition, Rs 154 crore worth of dividend income came through associates in the previous quarter.

The standalone total income, too, declined 10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 134.08 crore. On a consolidated basis, it fell 31,9% sequentially.

Share of associates and joint ventures, net of tax, fell 69.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 66 crore.