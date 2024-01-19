Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Profit Drops 6% As Sales Dwindle
Revenue from operations dropped 7.4% to Rs 7,067 crore during the period under review.
The Vedanta Ltd.-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported a decline in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as sales tumbled.
The metal producer reported a 5.9% fall in net profit at Rs 2,028 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing issued on Friday. Revenue from operations also dropped 7.4% to Rs 7,067 crore during the period.
Hindustan Zinc Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.1% to Rs 7,310 crore.
Ebitda declines 5.02% to Rs 3,521 crore.
Ebitda margin at 48.16% vs 47.12%.
Net profit down 5.9% at Rs 2,028 crore.
The company has appointed Harsha Kedia as company secretary and compliance officer, effective from today. She will succeed Rajendra Pandwal, who will vacate the office on superannuation.
Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 1.97% higher as of 2:25 p.m., as compared with a 0.72% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.