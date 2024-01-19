Hatsun Agro Q3 Results: Profit Rises 23.6%

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The dairy producer's net profit increased 23.6% to Rs 57.4 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with Rs 46 crore over the same period last year.
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Highlights
Revenue rises 11.3% to Rs 1,887.5crore vs Rs 1,695 crore.
Ebitda up 11.9% at Rs 212.7crore vs Rs 191 crore.
Margin at 11.3 vs 11.2%.
