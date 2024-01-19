Hatsun Agro Q3 Results: Profit Rises 23.6%

NDTV ProfitEarningsHatsun Agro Q3 Results: Profit Rises 23.6%
The dairy producer's net profit increased to Rs 57.4 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with Rs 46 crore over the same period last year.

19 Jan 2024, 03:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Freepik)

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Highlights

  • Revenue rises 11.3% to Rs 1,887.5 crore vs Rs 1,695 crore.

  • Ebitda up 11.9% at Rs 212.7 crore vs Rs 191 crore.

  • Margin at 11.3 vs 11.2%.

  • Net profit up 23.6% at Rs 57.4 crore vs Rs 46 crore.

(This is a developing story)

