Reliance Retail Q3 Results: Profit Rose 32% Led By Grocery Vertical

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s third quarter profit and revenue increased led by grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics segments.

The net profit of India’s biggest retailer, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, increased 31.9% over the previous year to Rs 3,165 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.'s exchange filing.

Reliance Retail Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue from operations (net of GST) rose by 23.8% to Rs 74,373 crore.

Gross revenue increased 22.8% to Rs 83,063 crore.

Ebitda grew 31.1% to Rs 6,258 crore—an all-time high.

Margin widened to 8.4% from 7.9%.

Depreciation increased 31% to Rs 1,384 crore, on account of higher asset base due to addition of new stores and supply chain infrastructure.

Higher finance cost was on account of increase in interest rate and borrowings for business expansion.

“Reliance Retail has delivered strong performance during the festive quarter," Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said in a statement. "Our business success is intricately woven into the larger fabric of India's economic growth, and together, we are shaping a compelling story of innovation and world-class possibilities for the future."

The quarter recorded footfalls of over 282 million across formats, a growth of 40.3% over the previous year, according to a company statement. The total number of transactions rose 19.9% year-on-year to 320 million in Q3.