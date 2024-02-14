Orient Green Company Reports Rs 20.64 Crore Loss In Q3

NDTV ProfitEarningsOrient Green Company Reports Rs 20.64 Crore Loss In Q3
It had posted a net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

14 Feb 2024, 07:01 PM IST
(Photo source: Orient Green Power website)

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.64 during the quarter ended December 2023.

Its total income was trimmed to Rs 38.18 crore from Rs 57.33 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 60.76 crore against Rs 65.78 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

In a separate statement, its CMD T Shivaraman said, "Our board approved a rights issue for about Rs. 250 crore predominantly for venturing into solar business and debt reduction. The reduced finance cost and a conducive regulatory environment promoting green energy bode well for the future'".

