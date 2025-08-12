ONGC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 24%, Revenue Declines

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. posted a 24% rise in net profit in the first quarter of this financial year. It has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 8,024.23 crore in quarter ended June.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 6,448.28 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue decreased by 8.5% sequentially for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 32,002.89 crore.