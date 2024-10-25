NDTV ProfitEarningsNIIT Q2 Result: Net Profit Rises 11% To Rs 11.83 Crore
NIIT Q2 Result: Net Profit Rises 11% To Rs 11.83 Crore

NIIT's revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 90.71 crore.

25 Oct 2024, 11:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.'s building. (Source: Company's official Facebook page)</p></div>
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.'s building. (Source: Company's official Facebook page)

Skills and talent development firm NIIT on Friday reported an 11.18% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.83 crore in the September quarter.

The Gurugram-headquartered company's net profit stood at Rs 10.64 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 90.71 crore, an uptick of 11.43% from Rs 81.40 crore in the July-September quarter of FY24.

Seen quarter-on-quarter, profit and revenue rose 52.64% and 9.99%, respectively.

"The business recorded robust growth in Q2 across Technology, BFSI & other programs with enrolments increase in both early career and working professional segments. We expect this momentum to be maintained, driven by improving hiring sentiment in IT and acceleration in BFSI," NIIT vice chairman and MD Vijay K Thadani said.

The company's headcount declined to 735 employees in second quarter of financial year 2025 against 843 in second quarter of financial year 2024.

Share of NIIT was trading 3.84% lower at Rs 151.65 apiece on the BSE.

