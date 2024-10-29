ADVERTISEMENT
HUDCO Q2 Results: Profit Rises 52% To Rs 689 Crore
Housing and Urban Development Corporation's net profit stood at Rs 451.65 crore in the year-ago period.
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) on Tuesday reported a 52% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 688.62 crore for the September quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 451.65 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income rose to Rs 2,526.14 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,880.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise, in the field of housing and infrastructure development.
