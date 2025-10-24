Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Profit Rises 7% On Sharp Climb In Europe Business

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year rose 7.3% to Rs 1,347 crore in quarter ended September.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 1,256 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Revenue rose by 9.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 8,828 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,010 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 22.8%.