BPCL, IRCTC, Samvardhana, Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Bharat Petroleum Corp., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.
BPCL is likely to post net profit of Rs 6,677.40 crore and revenue of Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 10,313.40 crore, and margin is expected at 9.89%.
Deepak Nitrite is likely to report a net profit of Rs 149.70 crore and revenue of Rs 2,125.80 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 245 crore, and margin is expected at 11.53%.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:
Samvardhana Motherson International is likely to report a net profit of Rs 909.40 crore and total revenue of Rs 30,299.40 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 2,703.90 crore, and margin is expected at 8.92%.
Jubilant Foodworks is likely to report a net profit of Rs 68.70 crore and total revenue of Rs 2,070.50 crore for the first quarter, as per the estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 373.60 crore, and margins are likely to be at 18.04%.
Other companies announcing their June quarter results on Wednesday include Campus Activewear, Muthoot Finance, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and more.