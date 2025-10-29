BHEL Q2 Results: Profit Triples To Rs 375 Crore, Revenue Rises 14%

The company announced a major order win from M.P. Power Generating Company Ltd. in September. The order if for the development of two large-scale supercritical thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh. The order is for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for the 1x660 MW Amarkantak Unit 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura Unit 12 thermal power projects.

The contract was secured by BHEL through competitive open tender process. These projects will be executed over a period of 57 months from the date of award and involve comprehensive EPC responsibilities including supply of equipment, civil works, erection, and commissioning.

The total value of the contracts is estimated to be in the range of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, excluding taxes and duties. The orders have been placed by a domestic entity, and BHEL has clarified that there is no promoter or group company interest in MPPGCL. The transactions do not fall under related party deals.