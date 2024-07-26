ADVERTISEMENT
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 47.4%
Bandhan Bank's standalone net profit rose 47.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,063.4 crore.
26 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts estimates.
The lender's standalone net profit rose 47.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,063.4 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 783.5 crore.
Bandhan Bank Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 47.4% to Rs 1,063.4 crore vs Rs 721 crore (YoY).
Net interest income up 20.6% to Rs 3,005.1 crore vs Rs 2,490 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 4.23% vs 3.84% (QoQ).
NNPA at 1.15% vs 1.11% (QoQ).
(This is a developing story).
