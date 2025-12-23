Thailand Tops But Vietnam Emerges as Surprise Star In India's Top New Year Destinations
The 2025 year-end trend proves that the Indian traveller is willing to spend more to keep the wanderlust alive.
Forget the resolutions because Indians are currently too busy checking into airport lounges to care about their 2026 gym memberships. As the year-end countdown begins, the verdict is clear. We are trading our winter jackets for tropical shirts and spiritual serenity.
According to the latest booking data from MakeMyTrip for the Dec. 20 to Jan. 5 window, the "New Year, New Me" mantra has officially been replaced by "New Year, New Passport Stamp".
The Global Shuffle: Southeast Asian Supremacy
In a plot twist for the international travel charts, Thailand has snatched the crown from the UAE to become the number one most-booked overseas destination by Indians for the New Year.
The real "Surprise Star" of the season is Vietnam. Rapidly climbing the social ladder of travel, Vietnam leaped from the seventh spot in 2024 to become the fourth most-booked destination this year, likely fueled by easier visa access and a sudden national obsession with Banh Mi and limestone karsts.
The Homefront: Sun, Sand And Sanctity
Domestically, the 'Premiumisation' bug has bitten hard. Travellers are ditching budget stays for upgraded comfort, with the Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 segment seeing a notable rise in share.
The 'Spiritual Surge' is real, approximately 24.8% of travellers are now opting for pilgrimage destinations. These destinations include Puri, Varanasi, and Ayodhya to ring in the New Year, up from 22.9% last year.
The top five leisure escapes in India were Goa (because some things never change), followed by Jaipur, Udaipur, Manali and Jaisalmer.
"The domestic tourism growth story continues during the year-end and New Year holiday period, with sustained demand across leisure and pilgrimage destinations. Travellers are showing willingness to upgrade accommodation, and are increasingly combining leisure breaks with spiritually enriching journeys," said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip.
Whether it's a beach party in Phuket, a quiet temple in Madurai, or a coffee in Hanoi, the 2025 year-end trend proves that the Indian traveller is willing to spend more to keep the wanderlust alive.