Thailand Tops But Vietnam Emerges as Surprise Star In India's Top New Year Destinations

Domestically, the 'Premiumisation' bug has bitten hard. Travellers are ditching budget stays for upgraded comfort, with the Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 segment seeing a notable rise in share.

The 'Spiritual Surge' is real, approximately 24.8% of travellers are now opting for pilgrimage destinations. These destinations include Puri, Varanasi, and Ayodhya to ring in the New Year, up from 22.9% last year.

The top five leisure escapes in India were Goa (because some things never change), followed by Jaipur, Udaipur, Manali and Jaisalmer.

"The domestic tourism growth story continues during the year-end and New Year holiday period, with sustained demand across leisure and pilgrimage destinations. Travellers are showing willingness to upgrade accommodation, and are increasingly combining leisure breaks with spiritually enriching journeys," said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

Whether it's a beach party in Phuket, a quiet temple in Madurai, or a coffee in Hanoi, the 2025 year-end trend proves that the Indian traveller is willing to spend more to keep the wanderlust alive.