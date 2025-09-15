OBC, Other Groups Turn Up Heat Over Maratha Quota GR; CM Fadnavis Cautions Against ‘Politics Of Extreme’

The political landscape in Maharashtra is hotting up as after OBCs, SC and ST groups have also expressed concerns over a Government Resolution on Hyderabad gazette for Maratha quota, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to caution against the “politics of extreme”.

As a row over the GR, issued earlier this month, threatened to turn into a conflict between Maratha and OBC (Other Backward Class) communities, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government of weakening the social fabric and trying to widen the divide in society.

Acknowledging a growing chasm over the sensitive issue of the Maratha reservation, Fadnavis appealed to leaders from both communities to present facts about the issue before the people.

“Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students,” he said.

Weeks after the state government issued the GR to quell protests led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking quota for Marathas under the OBC category, several OBC, Adivasi, and Banjara outfits have been warning of protests demanding that the government withdraw the order.