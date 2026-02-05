Here's How A Simple One-Year SIP Pause Could Cost You Rs 25 Lakh

Long-term investing is often framed as a test of patience. But when finances are stretched by life's milestones or rising costs, even disciplined investors may be tempted to step back from their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

SIPs are powerful not because of clever timing or market predictions, but because of consistency. Regular investing allows you to benefit from rupee cost averaging and compounding.

Skipping investments for a year might feel harmless. For many Indian investors, pausing an SIP for 12 months seems like a sensible, low-risk decision.

But the long-term cost of that pause can be far bigger than most people realise.

Here's how a one-year pause can hurt your returns.

1. Why A Single Missed Year Leaves A Lasting Mark

A pause in SIP investing does not simply cancel out 12 monthly contributions. It alters the momentum that builds wealth year after year, changing how quickly your money compounds over the long term.

When investments resume, the market has already progressed without you. The funds that should have matured within the SIP framework are now effectively younger, and the compounding clock has been set back. That delay creates a gap which even future discipline cannot fully bridge.

2. A Pause Today Shrinks Tomorrow's Gains

SIPs derive their power from the later years, when compounding takes over and savings begin to grow faster than monthly contributions. Skipping a year in the middle quietly erodes this advantage, diminishing the force of growth in the years that follow.

It is similar to leaving out a key support in a building. The framework may hold, but it will never reach the scale it was designed for.

3. When A Pause Becomes A Habit

Halting a SIP does more than interrupt cash flows. It weakens the discipline that makes long-term investing work. Once the routine is broken, restarting requires far more effort than expected.

Investors begin to question the timing, reassess their goals, and delay the decision. A planned one-year break can easily turn into two or three, before eventually slipping into an indefinite wait.

Also Read | How Rich Can Rs 10,000 A Month Make You In 15, 20 And 25 Years?

4. A Decision That Feels Safe Today Can Hurt Tomorrow

Stopping SIP contributions rarely feels disruptive. There is no instant strain on your finances, no visible downgrade in your lifestyle. In fact, the extra liquidity can make the choice feel justified.

The real impact is delayed. It emerges only in the future, when the money that should have been invested is missing from the moment it was meant to matter most.

5. Why Extra Money Can't Repair Lost Time

When investors restart a paused SIP, the instinct is often to increase contributions to compensate for the break. The logic feels sound: invest more now to cover what was missed earlier.

But markets do not work like loan repayments. Time, once lost, cannot be bought back. No matter how much you add later, your money cannot make up for the year it was never spent in the market.

To conclude, the true impact is not just reflected in a lower investment value. It is felt in the opportunities that slipped away, the plans that had to be scaled back, and the freedom that never fully materialised. The sting comes from knowing it began with a decision that appeared trivial at the time.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.