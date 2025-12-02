The Ozempic Opportunity: Can This Indian Small-Cap Firm Tap The Rs 8.4 Lakh Crore Weight-Loss Drug Market

The GLP-1 (Glucagon-like Peptide-1) market presents a significant opportunity, particularly given the upcoming patent expiry of semaglutide across key markets. GLP drugs, often called miracle drugs, are gaining momentum as a preferred medication choice for diabetes and weight-loss patients due to their efficacy. The success of semaglutide and tirzepatide is evident in their 2024 sales volumes and revenues, creating a clearer picture of demand.

Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) generated $54.1 billion (Rs 4.8 lakh crore) in US revenue from 56 million doses in 2024. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) generated $31.9 billion (Rs 28.6 lakh crore) from around 31.6 million doses in 2024. The market is also expected to grow fast. UBS estimates the global semaglutide market will grow at a 10.5% CAGR to $94 billion (Rs 8.4 lakh crore) by 2035, from $28 billion (Rs 2.5 lakh crore) in 2024.

According to the UBS Evidence Lab survey, semaglutide can be taken by mouth and as an injection, with injections emerging as the preferred option. Further, pens are the dominant dosage method, accounting for 59% (single use) and 28% (multi-use). This is where Shaily Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic products, is making its presence count, with a clearer growth opportunity.