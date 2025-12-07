Nifty In Technical Charts: Dollar Impact? Not Really

The rest of the time, the INR kept depreciating (for various reasons) and of late, that has taken on some acceleration. Now, we are beyond 90. But in and through all that depreciation, the Nifty has kept rising too. So, we have to conclude that the currency impact is intermittent; to produce reactions and consolidations but the run of the trend here seems inexorable. That is a bigger signal that we need to carry with us. I mention this in particular because the TV networks and others were all full of this commentary about the weak Rupee factor. In the short term, yes. In the long term, No.

With the push upward on Friday, the weekly candle became a lower shadow affair, implying that the bulls live to fight another week. Does that really matter, in the larger scheme of things? Last week’s letter was entitled Stay bullish and buy the dips. Many may say this is easier said than done. Of course it is. But isn’t that just the point? Today there is a surfeit of information from all sides but the ability to process that information has not increased! This is probably a bigger problem today than not having information was in the past! The only way out is through adopting a good method. In the last letter, I also mentioned that with too many macro stuff flying around in the air, it is far simpler to allow the prices to tell us what they want to do. Chart 3 carries the update.