Plastic Bag Bans Have Failed In Every Way Except One

The benefits to the environment from this shift are marginal at best. They may even be making things worse. That’s because the most relevant measure isn’t how many carriers get used, but how much material is consumed and how much pollution it causes. An individual disposable plastic bag is far less damaging in terms of carbon, chemical pollution, algal blooms and water usage than reusable ones, whether natural or synthetic. The case against them is that we use of them that the total footprint will be lower with reusables.