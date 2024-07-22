Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Almost At 50% On July 22 As Heavy Rains Lash City

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 47.29%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday. On this day in 2023, it was 47.54% and 87.65% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 6,84,440 million litres till 6:00 am on July 22. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 84.10%. Modak Sagar is at 65.42%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 41.66%. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 81.56%. At Upper Vaitarna, 13.53% of water stock is available.

Tulsi Lake started overflowing on Saturday in the wake of heavy rains in its catchment over the past few days. The BMC said in a statement that the water body, situated inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), started overflowing at 8.30 am on July 20.

The lake being full to the brim is a positive sign as Mumbaikars have been facing a 10% water cut. Last year, the lake had started overflowing from 1.28 am on the same day (July 20), officials said. It has a storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres.

Tulsi lake, located about 35 km from the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, is the smallest reservoir that supplies drinking water to Mumbai. It supplies 1.8 crore litres to the city every day. The lake was constructed in 1879 for Rs 40 lakh. Water overflowing from this lake drains into Vihar lake, also inside SGNP.