Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 50% Mark Amid Torrential Rains

As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the water levels in all seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city have risen by nearly 6% in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, the water stock in the lakes is at 7,68,847 million litres or 53.12% till 6 a.m. on July 23. This is the highest single-day jump in the water stock of the lake levels this season so far. On this day in 2023, it was 50.18% and 87.45% in 2022.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 91.55%. Modak Sagar is at 75.46%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 47.03%. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 88.40%. At Upper Vaitarna, 18.43% of water stock is available.

Tulsi Lake started overflowing on last week in the wake of heavy rains in its catchment over the past few days. The BMC said in a statement that the water body inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) started overflowing at 8.30 am on July 20.

The lake being full to the brim is a positive sign as Mumbaikars have been facing a 10% water cut.