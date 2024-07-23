Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 50% Mark Amid Torrential Rains
This is the highest single-day jump in the water stock of the lake levels this season so far. On this day in 2023, it was 50.18% and 87.45% in 2022.
As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the water levels in all seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city have risen by nearly 6% in the past 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, the water stock in the lakes is at 7,68,847 million litres or 53.12% till 6 a.m. on July 23. This is the highest single-day jump in the water stock of the lake levels this season so far. On this day in 2023, it was 50.18% and 87.45% in 2022.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 91.55%. Modak Sagar is at 75.46%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 47.03%. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 88.40%. At Upper Vaitarna, 18.43% of water stock is available.
Tulsi Lake started overflowing on last week in the wake of heavy rains in its catchment over the past few days. The BMC said in a statement that the water body inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) started overflowing at 8.30 am on July 20.
The lake being full to the brim is a positive sign as Mumbaikars have been facing a 10% water cut.
Mumbai Lakes Water Level On July 23
Mumbai Weather Forecast - July 23
Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs on Tuesday with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45 to 55 kmph are very likely.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.69 metres is expected at 1.59 p.m.
Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Monday affecting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations of the Central Railway network.
In the last 24 hours ended at 8 am on July 22, the island city recorded an average of 135 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 154 mm, and western Mumbai 137 mm, officials said.
In other parts of Maharashtra, Konkan and Vidarbha regions have been receiving heavy rainfall since the weekend, causing rivers to swell and low-lying areas to submerge. As a result, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Mumbai and other parts of the state.
