Vaishnaw Inaugurates TDK li-ion Battery Plant In Haryana Entailing Rs 3,000 Crore Investment

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated a lithium-ion battery plant of Japanese firm TDK Corporation in Haryana's Sohna, entailing an initial investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

After the inauguration, Vaishnaw said the factory in Haryana's Sohna is part of the government's effort to deepen the electronics manufacturing value chain in the country.

"The lithium-ion batteries used in mobile phones, and wearables like watches, earbuds, airpods and laptops will now be manufactured in India in this very advanced plant of TDK Corporation. This plant will manufacture about 20 crore battery packs every year," the minister said.

TDK supplies batteries to Apple, leading mobile phone companies, laptop manufacturers as well as other wireless devices.

Vaishanw said the requirement for the country in the mobile phone sector is about 50 crore cell packs every year.

"That means about 40% of the capacity will be met by this factory. This factory has huge expansion scope. I would like to thank the Government of Haryana for giving so much support to this factory," the minister said.

He said the factory will create employment for over 5,000 people.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the factory is spread over about 180 crore and has been set up with an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore.

TDK Chief Executive Officer for Energy Solutions Business Company, Fumio Sashida, said the factory will begin production in the fourth quarter of this calendar year with small scale and gradually scale up to 20 crore based on the customer demand.

Sashida said the plant opened in Sohna is open for all industry players looking to source lithium-ion batteries.