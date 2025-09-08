Business NewsNationalTwo Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J-K's Kulgam
Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J-K's Kulgam

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the positions of the security forces.

08 Sep 2025, 07:41 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A security personnel during 'Guddar' joint operation by Army, J-K police and CRPF Srinagar in the Guddar forest of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. One terrorist eliminated and one JCO injured, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
A security personnel during 'Guddar' joint operation by Army, J-K police and CRPF Srinagar in the Guddar forest of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. One terrorist eliminated and one JCO injured, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)
Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

"Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

It said vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, 'prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries'.

The Army said another terrorist was shot dead in the ongoing operation, taking the toll of militants to two.

"One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained," it said.

The Army said the operation is in progress.

