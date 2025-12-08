Trainer Aircraft Crashes After Hitting Power Line In MP's Seoni; Pilot, Another Occupant Injured

The incident involving the aircraft belonging to Redward Aviation Company took place at 6:25 p.m. near the fields in Amagon, some two kilometres away from the Suktara airstrip on Seoni-Nagpur National Highway number 44, they added.

"Pilot Ajit Chavda and another occupant were injured. They were rescued by power company staff, villagers and police. The two are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Barapathar and both are out of danger," an official said.

As per eyewitnesses, while landing on the runway, the lower part of the trainer aircraft hit the 33 kV power lines of Badalpar substation.