Trainer Aircraft Crashes After Hitting Power Line In MP's Seoni; Pilot, Another Occupant Injured
As per eyewitnesses, while landing on the runway, the lower part of the trainer aircraft hit the 33 kV power lines of Badalpar substation.

08 Dec 2025, 10:47 PM IST i
As per eyewitnesses, while landing on the runway, the lower part of the trainer aircraft hit the 33 kV power lines of Badalpar substation. (Photo: Mohit S/ Wikimedia Commons)
A trainer aircraft crashed in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after hitting a 33kV high voltage power line, resulting in injuries to the pilot and another occupant, officials said.

The incident involving the aircraft belonging to Redward Aviation Company took place at 6:25 p.m. near the fields in Amagon, some two kilometres away from the Suktara airstrip on Seoni-Nagpur National Highway number 44, they added.

"Pilot Ajit Chavda and another occupant were injured. They were rescued by power company staff, villagers and police. The two are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Barapathar and both are out of danger," an official said.

As per eyewitnesses, while landing on the runway, the lower part of the trainer aircraft hit the 33 kV power lines of Badalpar substation.

"The power line snapped and the aircraft crashed to the ground. As the power line tripped, it disrupted supply and averted a major accident," the official said.

