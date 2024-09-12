TRAI, Department of Telecom Disconnect One Crore Mobile Connections To Check For Scammers

Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Department of Telecom have jointly disconnected over one crore mobile connections to check pesky callers and fraudsters, according to an official statement.

The Department of Telecom has blocked 2.27 lakh mobile handsets for their involvement in cybercrime and financial fraud.

"Till date, more than 1 crore fraudulent mobile connections have been disconnected with the help of Sancharsaathi. Further, 2.27 lakh mobile handsets have been blocked for involvement in cybercrime /financial frauds," the statement said.

To curb the menace of spam calls, the TRAI has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities, using bulk connections for spam calls, including robocalls and pre-recorded calls.

"In the last fortnight, over 3.5 lakh such numbers have been disconnected and 50 entities have been blacklisted. In addition, around 3.5 Lakh unused and unverified SMS headers and 12 Lakh content templates are blocked," the statement said.

Besides these actions, the telecom regulator has released revised regulations quality of service rules, which will come into effect from Oct. 1, 2024, and from April 1, 2025, monthly monitoring of Quality of Service,performance of mobile service will be started instead of quarterly basis, the statement said.