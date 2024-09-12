NDTV ProfitNationTRAI, Department of Telecom Disconnect One Crore Mobile Connections To Check For Scammers
ADVERTISEMENT

TRAI, Department of Telecom Disconnect One Crore Mobile Connections To Check For Scammers

To curb the menace of spam calls, the TRAI has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities, using bulk connections for spam calls, including robocalls and pre-recorded calls.

12 Sep 2024, 12:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@eirikso?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Eirik Solheim</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Mobile-Phones?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

(Source: Eirik Solheim on Unsplash)

Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Department of Telecom have jointly disconnected over one crore mobile connections to check pesky callers and fraudsters, according to an official statement.

The Department of Telecom has blocked 2.27 lakh mobile handsets for their involvement in cybercrime and financial fraud.

"Till date, more than 1 crore fraudulent mobile connections have been disconnected with the help of Sancharsaathi. Further, 2.27 lakh mobile handsets have been blocked for involvement in cybercrime /financial frauds," the statement said.

To curb the menace of spam calls, the TRAI has directed telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities, using bulk connections for spam calls, including robocalls and pre-recorded calls.

"In the last fortnight, over 3.5 lakh such numbers have been disconnected and 50 entities have been blacklisted. In addition, around 3.5 Lakh unused and unverified SMS headers and 12 Lakh content templates are blocked," the statement said.

Besides these actions, the telecom regulator has released revised regulations quality of service rules, which will come into effect from Oct. 1, 2024, and from April 1, 2025, monthly monitoring of Quality of Service,performance of mobile service will be started instead of quarterly basis, the statement said.

ALSO READ

TRAI Cracks Down On Spam Calls: Disconnects 2.75 Lakh Numbers, Blocks 50 Entities

Opinion
TRAI Cracks Down On Spam Calls: Disconnects 2.75 Lakh Numbers, Blocks 50 Entities
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT