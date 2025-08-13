Suresh Raina Appears Before ED In Illegal Betting App Case
The 38-year-old former Indian cricketer is reportedly linked to the app through certain endorsements.
Suresh Raina on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in its New Delhi office for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case. His statement will be recorded under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.
The ED is investigating an illegal betting app named 1xBet. The agency is probing multiple such cases involving such apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors of crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.
The 38-year-old former Indian cricketer is reportedly linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.
Raina has not made any public statement regarding the case.
#WATCH | Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina reaches ED office in Delhi to record his statement in 1xBet case following summons by the agency. pic.twitter.com/df9EYHIzJc— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025
Actors Under Probe
Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu also appeared before the ED in Hyderabad on Wednesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms, PTI reported.
The ED summoned Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office for questioning. Raj, Deverakonda and Daggubati have appeared before the agency.
The agency has recorded the statements of the three actors under the provisions of the PMLA.
The actors had 'endorsed' online betting apps allegedly involved in generating 'illicit' funds, reports say.