Suresh Raina Appears Before ED In Illegal Betting App Case

Suresh Raina on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in its New Delhi office for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case. His statement will be recorded under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.

The ED is investigating an illegal betting app named 1xBet. The agency is probing multiple such cases involving such apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors of crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

The 38-year-old former Indian cricketer is reportedly linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

Raina has not made any public statement regarding the case.