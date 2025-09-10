Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body Begin 35-Day Fast For Ladakh Statehood

Business NewsNationalSonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body Begin 35-Day Fast For Ladakh Statehood
Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and its protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body announced on Wednesday a 35-day fast over their demands for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule and statehood.

At a press conference, which was preceded by an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk — a climate activist, educator, and Ramon Magsaysay awardee — said they decided to begin another fast from Wednesday because the home ministry has not called a meeting with them regarding their demands in the last two months.

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and its protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands.

"The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just as discussions on their core demands were set to begin, the government has not called another meeting," he said.

Wangchuk said the Hill Council elections in Leh are to be held soon and reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of its promise during the last hill council polls for granting Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh. "The promise should be fulfilled before the upcoming polls," he said.

Wangchuk also said the fast would be for 35 days and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) would be a "landmark" date in their protest.

"The Leh Apex Body held an all-faith prayer service to convey the message that our protest is peaceful, non-violent, and our demands are within the ambit of the Indian Constitution," he said.

