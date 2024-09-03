Sitharaman Urges Ministries To Meet Quarterly Capex Targets And Accelerate Spending

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday underlined the importance of setting quarterly targets for capex by various ministries and expedite spending in the remaining months of the year. In a review meeting on the budgeted capital expenditure for the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and the Department of Telecom, Sitharaman exhorted the respective ministries to expedite implementation and make up for the June and September quarter targets in December quarter of FY2024-25 itself, the finance ministry said in a statement.