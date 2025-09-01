Business NewsNationalPunjab Floods: Colleges, Universities To Remain Shut Till Sept. 3
ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Floods: Colleges, Universities To Remain Shut Till Sept. 3

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers.

01 Sep 2025, 11:33 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this image posted on Aug. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Punjab. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
In this image posted on Aug. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Punjab. (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till Sept. 3 in the wake of incessant rainfall across the state.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect," it added.

"The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," Education minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X.

ALSO READ

Himachal Pradesh: Red Alert In 4–6 Districts For Extremely Heavy Rain Till Tuesday
Opinion
Himachal Pradesh: Red Alert In 4–6 Districts For Extremely Heavy Rain Till Tuesday
Read More

The state government on Sunday had extended the closure of all schools till Sept. 3 in the wake of prevailing flood-situation in the state.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools from Aug. 27 till 30. Several districts in Punjab have been witnessing rainfall since Sunday night.

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

ALSO READ

Water Level Rises In Punjab Rivers, Inundating Many Villages; Schools To Remain Shut In Hoshiarpur, Pathankot
Opinion
Water Level Rises In Punjab Rivers, Inundating Many Villages; Schools To Remain Shut In Hoshiarpur, Pathankot
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT