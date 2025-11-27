'Public Health Emergency': Milind Deora Demands Interim Ban On Digging, Construction; Writes To BMC
Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, asking them to take concrete steps to control Mumbai's pollution.
Deora wrote a letter to the BMC which he shared via an X post on Thursday. The Shiv Sena member said that Mumbai's pollution was no longer a seasonal issue, calling it a "public health emergency".
"Mumbai is gasping for clean air. As a Mumbaikar and a public representative, I believe we deserve better. It is my duty as your MP to stand with you on this growing concern," Deora said in his post.
Mumbai's air-pollution crisis is no longer a seasonal issue — it is a public-health emergency. India needs a nationwide war & a national consensus against air pollution. #Mumbai is gasping for clean air. As a Mumbaikar & a public representative, I believe we deserve better.
Deora further said that he has written a letter to BMC asking them to take "immediate and extraordinary action", which included a temporary halt on all digging and construction work in the city.
In his letter, he noted that Mumbai's air quality index had reached 'Unhealthy' levels on Nov. 22 with October 2025 being called the "most polluted month of the year".
He also pointed out that select areas in Mumbai, such as Mazagon, had crossed 300 AQI, which was beyond the 'Unhealthy' level.
Deora suggested immediate actions such as a temporary moratorium on road-digging, construction and excavation, inspecting and shutting down construction sites that violate dust norms as well as mandatory washing and water sprinkling of trucks carrying dusty debris.
To deal with high AQI areas, he recommended fogging, roadside water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping.
He further recommended installing real-time AQI monitors in industrial and construction clusters, with ward-wise air quality data being made available to the public.
He advocated for 'zero-tolerance' on repeat offenders, which include "steep penalties" and restrictions on applying for future tenders and permits.
The post tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Minister of Health JP Nadda, and Bhupender Yadav, the Union minister of environment.
Deora said that the country needs to come to a consensus to combat air pollution. "India needs a nationwide war & a national consensus against air pollution," he said.