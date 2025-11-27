'Public Health Emergency': Milind Deora Demands Interim Ban On Digging, Construction; Writes To BMC

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, asking them to take concrete steps to control Mumbai's pollution.

Deora wrote a letter to the BMC which he shared via an X post on Thursday. The Shiv Sena member said that Mumbai's pollution was no longer a seasonal issue, calling it a "public health emergency".

"Mumbai is gasping for clean air. As a Mumbaikar and a public representative, I believe we deserve better. It is my duty as your MP to stand with you on this growing concern," Deora said in his post.