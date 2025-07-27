Business NewsNationalPM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow In Gangaikonda Cholapuram
PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow In Gangaikonda Cholapuram

During the roadshow, the prime minister stood on the running board of his vehicle and waved at the people who lined up on both sides of the road.

27 Jul 2025, 05:54 PM IST i
Ahead of his visit to Ariyalur district on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by a huge crowd and his supporters waved and showered flower petals as his convoy passed. Narendra Modi acknowledged them with a wave before boarding a helicopter to Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

Modi held a roadshow soon after his arrival to preside over a function to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

During the roadshow, the prime minister stood on the running board of his vehicle and waved at the people who lined up on both sides of the road.

Workers of the BJP and AIADMK enthusiastically gathered on roadsides, and they showered flowers and petals on Prime Minister Modi all through the 3-kilometer road show route; the flags of the BJP and AIADMK fluttered.

PM Modi started his roadshow after leaving the helipad at Ponneri and it culminated at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram was the 'victory city' constructed by Rajendra Chola following his victorious maritime expedition to Southeast Asia about 1,000 years ago.

The prime minister arrived here from the Tiruchirappalli airport by an IAF chopper.

