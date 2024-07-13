"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs 29,400 crore during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday.From the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Modi will lay the foundation stones of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's Thane-Borivali tunnel project worth Rs 16,600 crore and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp.'s Goregaon-Mulund link road project, according to an official release.He will lay the foundation stone for Central Railway's Kalyan yard remodelling and the Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. He will inaugurate new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and extension of platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, it said..This twin tube tunnel between Thane and Borivali alignment will be passing below the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and will create direct connection between the Western Express Highway at Borivali side and Thane Ghodbunder Road at Thane side. The 11.8-kilometre long link road will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 km and save about an hour in travel time, according to the release.The twin tunnels of the Rs 6,300-crore Goregaon-Mulund Link Road will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The project will bring down the travel time to 25 minutes from the current 75 minutes, a BMC official said.A Central Railway official said the remodelling of Kalyan Yard would help segregate suburban and long-distance train traffic on the highly congested network in the Mumbai metropolitan region, which will improve punctuality and operational efficiency.'The Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal will enhance capacity to handle cement and other commodities while creating job opportunities in the region,' he said. 'The new platforms at LTT will be able to accommodate more trains, while extended platforms number 10 and 11 at CSMT will help in the running of 24-coach trains. Both these developments will increase ridership.'During his visit to the metropolis, the prime minister will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, which has an outlay of Rs 5,600 crore. He will visit the Indian Newspaper Society Secretariat at Bandra Kurla Complex to inaugurate the INS Towers.(With inputs From PTI).India's Water Levels Rise To 26% Of Storage Capacity, But Still Lower Than Last Year"